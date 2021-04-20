Heidi Weber Museum
Heidi Weber MuseumThe Swiss-born modernist giant was many things: architect, painter, sculptor, graphic artist, furniture designer, and writer. This museum, also known as the Centre Le Corbusier, is located in the Zürichhorn park, and offers a chance to view examples of his work across all these realms—the most striking of which is the building itself, Le Corbusier’s last, a steel-and-glass masterpiece marked by multicolored enameled panels.
A Master's Final Masterpiece
No architect had a greater impact on modern architecture than Le Corbusier (whose real name was Charles-Édouard Jeanneret-Gris). In fact to say he had the greatest impact might be an understatement since he in fact was the person whose principles defined modernism in architecture. Born in 1887 in the Swiss city of La Chaux-de-Fonds, he lived in Paris for much of his career and became a French citizen in 1930 but some of his greatest works can be found in the country where he was born and raised. This includes his very last work, the Heidi Weber Museum-Center Le Corbusier in Zurich. The patron and collector Weber commissioned the work in 1960, in 1965 Corbusier died, and the museum opened in 1967. The collection includes oil paintings, drawings, plans, sculptures, and other works from Corbusier's long career. The building itself is fascinating evidence that even to the end of his life the master architect remained an innovator, creating a design that incorporated enameled plates here, while remaining true to the modernist principles he established. The Center Le Corbusier is one of the cultural highlights in Zurich included on the switzerland">Stepping Out in Switzerland itinerary designed by travel advisor John Clifford. To read more about the trip John has designed and other itineraries to Switzerland, visit AFAR Journeys.