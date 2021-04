A Thermal Spa with Stellar Views

Over the past few years, Zurich’s Hürlimann area—the site of what once was Switzerland’s largest brewery—has transformed into the home of Google Zurich , a complex of shops, and this stunning spa built into the former brewery’s hundred-year-old stone vaults. Its crowning touch: a heated rooftop pool with stellar views overlooking the city. For an extra dose of pampering, book a room at the adjoining B2 Boutique Hotel + Spa.