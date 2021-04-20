Conditorei Schober
Napfgasse 4, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 251 51 50
Sun 9am - 7pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 8pm
Romancing in a red velvet roomThis "boutique coffee house" offers various pastries, macarons and croissants with wide selection of teas and coffees. It is a romantic place for coffee!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Fairy-Tale Like Confectionary in the Altstadt
Über restaurateur Michel Péclard made waves in Zurich when he revamped Café Conditorei Schober, the historic 19th confectionary and coffee shop in the Altstadt. The result is a fairy-tale setting for terrific truffles, gorgeous cakes, and one of the city’s most loved hot chocolates. It’s difficult to choose which is more charming—the romantic Salon Rouge with its plush red armchairs or the airy Colonial Café and its impressive Eldorado panorama, woodblock printed by Alsace’s historic wallpaper manufacturer Zuber.