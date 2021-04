Über restaurateur Michel Péclard made waves in Zurich when he revamped Café Conditorei Schober, the historic 19th confectionary and coffee shop in the Altstadt. The result is a fairy-tale setting for terrific truffles, gorgeous cakes, and one of the city’s most loved hot chocolates. It’s difficult to choose which is more charming—the romantic Salon Rouge with its plush red armchairs or the airy Colonial Café and its impressive Eldorado panorama, woodblock printed by Alsace’s historic wallpaper manufacturer Zuber.