Restaurant Viadukt
Viaduktstrasse 69/71, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 43 204 18 99
Sun 10am - 12am
Mon - Fri 8am - 12am
Sat 9am - 12am
Dining Under Century-Old Stone ArchesIn 2010, the striking 1,640-foot-long Im Viadukt opened beneath century-old stone railway arches with 50 vendors. Its namesake Restaurant Viadukt, located a few arches over from the Markthalle, combines a youth job training program with a modern menu with dishes like veal meatloaf with morel jus. On warm evenings, there’s outdoor seating that overlooks the Josefwiese park.
Photo © Toshimi Ogasawara, Zürich.