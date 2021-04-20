Where are you going?
Dini Mueter [CLOSED]

10 Langstrasse
Website
| +41 43 317 94 74
The Coziest Restaurant on Langstrasse Zurich Switzerland

More info

Sun 6pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2pm, 6pm - 10:30pm
Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

The Coziest Restaurant on Langstrasse

“Dini Mueter” translates to "your mother," so it’s no surprise this is the most inviting restaurant on bustling, seedy Langstrasse, with a chalkboard wall, and the kitchen windows that overlook the long wooden communal table and the green-and-white gingham curtains. There are two daily changing specials—often incorporating seasonal, organic ingredients—plus a terrific brunch menu with eggs Benedict and fluffy pancakes topped with vanilla yogurt.

Photo © Katja Granzin.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

