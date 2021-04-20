Sprüngli Bahnhofstrasse 21, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland

More info Sun 9:30am - 5:30pm Mon - Fri 7am - 6:30pm Sat 8:30am - 6:30pm

Paradeplatz's Chocolate Heaven There are 14 outposts of the famed chocolate shop in and around town, but the one to go to is its flagship, which occupies a prime corner perch on Paradeplatz. There are gorgeous displays of Sprungli’s signature sweet, the Luxemburgerli, Lilliputian takes on the macaron; its exquisite line of truffles; and its dense, rich, uniquely shaped Truffe cake—quite possibly the best chocolate cake ever. Don’t miss its gorgeous second-floor café.