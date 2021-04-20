Where are you going?
Sprüngli

Bahnhofstrasse 21, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
| +41 44 224 46 46
More info

Sun 9:30am - 5:30pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6:30pm
Sat 8:30am - 6:30pm

Paradeplatz's Chocolate Heaven

There are 14 outposts of the famed chocolate shop in and around town, but the one to go to is its flagship, which occupies a prime corner perch on Paradeplatz. There are gorgeous displays of Sprungli’s signature sweet, the Luxemburgerli, Lilliputian takes on the macaron; its exquisite line of truffles; and its dense, rich, uniquely shaped Truffe cake—quite possibly the best chocolate cake ever. Don’t miss its gorgeous second-floor café.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

Ratha Tep
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Zurich's Busiest Café

Numerous outposts of the famed chocolate shop dot the city, but the one to go to is its flagship. Occupying a prime corner perch on Paradeplatz, the gorgeous second floor café is the busiest in town—always—where you’ll find locals of a certain strata eating exquisite quiches, gargantuan ice cream sundaes, and dense, divine chocolate cake. The creamy bircher muesli is considered the best in town.

