Sprüngli
Bahnhofstrasse 21, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 224 46 46
Sun 9:30am - 5:30pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6:30pm
Sat 8:30am - 6:30pm
Paradeplatz's Chocolate HeavenThere are 14 outposts of the famed chocolate shop in and around town, but the one to go to is its flagship, which occupies a prime corner perch on Paradeplatz. There are gorgeous displays of Sprungli’s signature sweet, the Luxemburgerli, Lilliputian takes on the macaron; its exquisite line of truffles; and its dense, rich, uniquely shaped Truffe cake—quite possibly the best chocolate cake ever. Don’t miss its gorgeous second-floor café.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Zurich's Busiest Café
