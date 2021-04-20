Where are you going?
Tom Allen Memorial Butterfly House

3450 Ortiz Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33905, USA
Website
Tom Allen Memorial Butterfly House Fort Myers Florida United States

Tom Allen Memorial Butterfly House

Tour this butterfly house in Cape Coral to observe all four stages of the life cycle, from caterpillar to cocoon to beautiful butterfly. As soon as the butterflies lay their eggs, the staff releases them into the surrounding gardens, allowing guests to observe the colorful creatures in their natural habitat. Go on Monday, Friday, or Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for a free tour, during which knowledgeable volunteers teach about the butterflies and how to bring them into your own yard and neighborhood. 
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

