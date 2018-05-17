Fort Myers and Sanibel Island

Sanibel, Captiva, and Fort Myers have a long history of attracting America’s elite. After all, this is where the likes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford once made their winter homes. Those in search of ideal weather and picture-perfect beaches still flock to the area for fun in the Florida sun. Glittery Miami, however, this place is not. On laid-back Sanibel and Captiva, it’s all about catching the sunset and searching for treasure on some of the world’s most famous shelling beaches. In nearby Fort Myers, you’ll be surprised by the diverse range of urban offerings, from family-friendly museums to decidedly hip microbreweries.