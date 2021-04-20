Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Zone @ Rosebank

Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Website
| +27 86 173 3287
Shop, Play, Eat, Drink and Party at the Zone Johannesburg South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm

Shop, Play, Eat, Drink and Party at the Zone

The Zone is located in the leafy suburb of Rosebank, with a Gautrain station located just across the road. It has a great collection of stores, restaurants, fast food joints, drinking spots, a cinema and even an arcade with an awesome bowling alley!

On one particular occasion, I met up with some friends for a Big Lebowski themed night at the bowling alley. After we'd knocked over some pins and smashed some strikes, we made our way to the froyo store a few steps away to end off the night with a bit of a sweet treat.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points