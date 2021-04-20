The Zone @ Rosebank
Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
| +27 86 173 3287
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm
Shop, Play, Eat, Drink and Party at the ZoneThe Zone is located in the leafy suburb of Rosebank, with a Gautrain station located just across the road. It has a great collection of stores, restaurants, fast food joints, drinking spots, a cinema and even an arcade with an awesome bowling alley!
On one particular occasion, I met up with some friends for a Big Lebowski themed night at the bowling alley. After we'd knocked over some pins and smashed some strikes, we made our way to the froyo store a few steps away to end off the night with a bit of a sweet treat.