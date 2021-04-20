The Women's Building
3543 18th St #8, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-431-1180
Take Part in the Women's Building in San FranciscoFounded in 1971 as the first women-owned and operated community center in the country, the San Francisco Women’s Centers has been working to guarantee a safe space and reliable social services for women and girls in the city.
And since 1979, they’ve done it from the Women’s Building—or El Edificio de Mujeres—in the Mission, a women-led community space advocating self-determination, gender equality and social justice.
Through education, cultural arts activities, and economic services (all available in both English and Spanish), the Women’s Building helps more than 20,000 low-income women and their families every year.
Looking to take part? Visit the website to see their list of events, rental spaces and equipment, and volunteer opportunities.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Women's Buildling in Mission District
The Women’s Building in the Mission neighborhood of San Francisco is a treasure – inside and out. Outside, the Maestraepeace mural boldly reaches out from two facades to passerbys and admirers. Inside, local women find resources and refuge with the variety of non-profit organizations that serve them.
It's a must see during a visit to San Francisco's Mission neighborhood and just down the street from Bi-Rite and the foodie corridor.
