Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Upcycle Exchange

3206 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63118, USA
Website
| +1 314-282-7042
The World's Most Advanced Craft Store St. Louis Missouri United States

The World's Most Advanced Craft Store

We all know about recycling, but this craft store takes sustainability to a higher level. Instead of recycling, they up-cycle, hence the name Upcycle Exchange.

Need ideas or supplies for a project? Go to this store and let your imagination loose. Amazingly organized, the place can be overwhelming in a good way. Need an old post card? Old beads? Old fabric? Frames? Sheet music? Decals? And the payment system is per shopping box, not per item. The store is located in an interesting part of town near Tower Grove Park, and worth a visit just to see the location and what else is around.
By Steve MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points