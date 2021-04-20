The Upcycle Exchange 3206 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63118, USA

The World's Most Advanced Craft Store We all know about recycling, but this craft store takes sustainability to a higher level. Instead of recycling, they up-cycle, hence the name Upcycle Exchange.



Need ideas or supplies for a project? Go to this store and let your imagination loose. Amazingly organized, the place can be overwhelming in a good way. Need an old post card? Old beads? Old fabric? Frames? Sheet music? Decals? And the payment system is per shopping box, not per item. The store is located in an interesting part of town near Tower Grove Park, and worth a visit just to see the location and what else is around.