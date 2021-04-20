The Seattle Great Wheel

Take a Ride on the Great Wheel

Built in 2012, the 175-foot-tall Seattle Great Wheel is the newest, and most romantic, addition to Seattle’s waterfront skyline. (As you might imagine, the first midair marriage proposal happened almost immediately.) Rain or shine, you can take a ride in one of its fully enclosed gondolas, which extend 40 feet past the pier over Elliott Bay. It’s especially eye-catching at night, when the wheel is illuminated in colorful designs. If you’re feeling indulgent — or want to pop the question — try the private luxury gondola with four leather bucket seats, a stereo system, and a glass floor; each ticket also includes a champagne toast at Fisherman's Restaurant, a VIP t-shirt, photobooth photos, and a personal escort to the front of the line.