The Seattle Great Wheel

1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
+1 206-623-8607
Seattle Great Wheel Seattle Washington United States
More info

Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 10am - 12am

The Seattle Great Wheel, completed in June of 2012, is located at the Seattle Waterfront. It is a little expensive, and nerve-wracking on the way up, but it's worth it. The Ferris wheel is one of the biggest in the U.S., and provides a spectacular view of Elliot Bay, Downtown, and much more. In addition, at one point during the ride, it actually goes over the water!
By AFAR Traveler

More Recommendations

jayne zakheim
over 6 years ago

The Seattle Great Wheel built in 2012, is the largest observation wheel on the west coast. It is 175 feet tall and can hold up to 300 passengers at any time. The wheel is open year round. There are fully enclosed gondolas and a covered waiting area, so the rain can’t stop the wheel from spinning. For more info on Seattle go to http://travelwellflysafe.com/2014/09/07/things-that-i-have-learned-in-seattle-washington/
Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago

Take a Ride on the Great Wheel

Built in 2012, the 175-foot-tall Seattle Great Wheel is the newest, and most romantic, addition to Seattle’s waterfront skyline. (As you might imagine, the first midair marriage proposal happened almost immediately.) Rain or shine, you can take a ride in one of its fully enclosed gondolas, which extend 40 feet past the pier over Elliott Bay. It’s especially eye-catching at night, when the wheel is illuminated in colorful designs. If you’re feeling indulgent — or want to pop the question — try the private luxury gondola with four leather bucket seats, a stereo system, and a glass floor; each ticket also includes a champagne toast at Fisherman's Restaurant, a VIP t-shirt, photobooth photos, and a personal escort to the front of the line.
Liz Butler
almost 7 years ago

The Great Wheel. The new and controversial tourist attraction glows nightly over Elliott Bay.

