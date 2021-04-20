Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Peninsula, New York

700 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA
Website
| +1 212-956-2888
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
The Peninsula, New York New York New York United States
Check Availability >

The Peninsula, New York

Stretching high above Fifth Avenue, the Peninsula is a glamorous, classic hotel. Formerly the Gotham Hotel (built in 1905), this building is at the heart of prestigious Midtown Manhattan with neighbors like the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Center. It has a convenient location for Fifth Avenue shopping and exploring Central Park. The Peninsula is a favorite of New Yorkers for its rooftop bar, Salon de Ning, with its mesmerizing views of the city skyline. Rooms are polished and inviting, designed to resemble a luxurious New York City apartment. Kick off your stay with a classic cocktail in the Gotham Lounge, followed by a locally sourced meal at the elegant Clement Restaurant and Bar.
By Jessica Colley Clarke , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points