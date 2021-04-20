The Peninsula, New York
Stretching high above Fifth Avenue, the Peninsula is a glamorous, classic hotel. Formerly the Gotham Hotel (built in 1905), this building is at the heart of prestigious Midtown Manhattan with neighbors like the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Center. It has a convenient location for Fifth Avenue shopping and exploring Central Park. The Peninsula is a favorite of New Yorkers for its rooftop bar, Salon de Ning, with its mesmerizing views of the city skyline. Rooms are polished and inviting, designed to resemble a luxurious New York City
apartment. Kick off your stay with a classic cocktail in the Gotham Lounge, followed by a locally sourced meal at the elegant Clement Restaurant and Bar.