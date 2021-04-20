Mennello Museum of American Art 900 East Princeton Street

Sun 12pm - 4:30pm Tue - Sat 10:30am - 4:30pm

Mennello Museum of American Art Located on a pretty lakefront expanse in Loch Haven Cultural Park, this museum draws visitors with an impressive collection of folk art. Browse constantly changing exhibits on all aspects of American art, then pop by the gift store and shop curios dedicated to the genre. The museum also features a lovely outdoor sculpture garden and hosts the popular Indie-Folkfest on its grounds every February.