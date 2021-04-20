Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mennello Museum of American Art

900 East Princeton Street
Website
| +1 407-246-4278
Mennello Museum of American Art Orlando Florida United States
Mennello Museum of American Art Orlando Florida United States
Mennello Museum of American Art Orlando Florida United States
Mennello Museum of American Art Orlando Florida United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 4:30pm
Tue - Sat 10:30am - 4:30pm

Mennello Museum of American Art

Located on a pretty lakefront expanse in Loch Haven Cultural Park, this museum draws visitors with an impressive collection of folk art. Browse constantly changing exhibits on all aspects of American art, then pop by the gift store and shop curios dedicated to the genre. The museum also features a lovely outdoor sculpture garden and hosts the popular Indie-Folkfest on its grounds every February.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Molly Watson
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Mennello Museum of American Art

As removed from the crowds and excitement and vacationing glee as we can imagine, the calm galleries of Mennello Museum of American Art are filled with American folk art painting. The museum sits beside a lake in the Orlando few visitors ever see. A stroll through Loch Haven Park completes a visit.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points