Mennello Museum of American Art
900 East Princeton Street
| +1 407-246-4278
Photo courtesy of Mennello Museum
More info
Sun 12pm - 4:30pm
Tue - Sat 10:30am - 4:30pm
Mennello Museum of American ArtLocated on a pretty lakefront expanse in Loch Haven Cultural Park, this museum draws visitors with an impressive collection of folk art. Browse constantly changing exhibits on all aspects of American art, then pop by the gift store and shop curios dedicated to the genre. The museum also features a lovely outdoor sculpture garden and hosts the popular Indie-Folkfest on its grounds every February.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Mennello Museum of American Art
As removed from the crowds and excitement and vacationing glee as we can imagine, the calm galleries of Mennello Museum of American Art are filled with American folk art painting. The museum sits beside a lake in the Orlando few visitors ever see. A stroll through Loch Haven Park completes a visit.