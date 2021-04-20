The Love of Ganesha
1310 Haight Street
| +1 415-863-0999
Fri - Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 6:30pm
Shop of All Things Flowy in Haight AshburyWhen I went in this Haight Ashbury store full of totems to Hindu deities, patchwork tops and skirts, and crystals, loads and loads of crystals, I felt like I was back in Goa.
The pachyderm-headed god is everywhere amidst the full shelves, floors, and ceilings. There is even a peaceful meditation room for anyone looking to calm their mind without the help of any nearby head shops.