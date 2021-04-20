Where are you going?
The Love of Ganesha

1310 Haight Street
| +1 415-863-0999
Shop of All Things Flowy in Haight Ashbury San Francisco California United States

Fri - Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 6:30pm

Shop of All Things Flowy in Haight Ashbury

When I went in this Haight Ashbury store full of totems to Hindu deities, patchwork tops and skirts, and crystals, loads and loads of crystals, I felt like I was back in Goa.

The pachyderm-headed god is everywhere amidst the full shelves, floors, and ceilings. There is even a peaceful meditation room for anyone looking to calm their mind without the help of any nearby head shops.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
