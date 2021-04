There are concert venues and then there is the Fillmore Auditorium. Few across the country hold a candle to this San Francisco icon, known simply as the Fillmore. The 1,000-person, standing-only hall first opened in 1912 and has had several lives including years spent as a dance hall, a roller skating rink, and a private club. But it was a successful African-American businessman name Charles Sullivan who started to book bands here in the 1950s and renamed the venue for the neighborhood. But the Fillmore will forever be linked to the name of event promoter Bill Graham who began to book rock bands here during the mid-1960s. Among those who've riffed in these hallowed halls: The Grateful Dead, Big Brother and the Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin, the Jefferson Airplane, Santana, the Doors, the Who, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac, and Led Zeppelin. The posters commissioned by Bill Graham Presents (starting with one promoting Jefferson Airplane concert in 1966) have become collectors items. Check out the online calendar to see who's coming to town next. Come early for a drink and a snack, then take in the show at one of the most legendary concert halls in America.