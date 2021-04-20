The Fillmore
1805 Geary Blvd
| +1 415-346-6000
Photo courtesy of The Fillmore
The FillmoreIf walls could talk, you’d be stuck in conversation with the Fillmore for hours. The building was a dance hall when it opened in 1912 and a roller rink during the 1940s, and led its first concerts in 1952 with artists like James Brown and Ike & Tina Turner. But in the mid-1960s, the venue really had its moment. Concert promoter Bill Graham made the ballroom a hub for psychedelic music and brought would-be legends like the Grateful Dead, Big Brother and the Holding Company, Jefferson Airplane, and Santana to the stage. Needless to say, there’s history here. Learn it best by attending a show. The standing-room-only ballroom still brings in big-name artists—think Lorde and the 1975—at budget-friendly prices, along with a constant stream of smaller acts. There’s a full-service restaurant and a bar, and the vibrant collections of old photos, artwork, newspaper clippings, posters, and billings will school you on the club’s colorful past.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 3 years ago
The Fillmore Auditorium
There are concert venues and then there is the Fillmore Auditorium. Few across the country hold a candle to this San Francisco icon, known simply as the Fillmore. The 1,000-person, standing-only hall first opened in 1912 and has had several lives including years spent as a dance hall, a roller skating rink, and a private club. But it was a successful African-American businessman name Charles Sullivan who started to book bands here in the 1950s and renamed the venue for the neighborhood. But the Fillmore will forever be linked to the name of event promoter Bill Graham who began to book rock bands here during the mid-1960s. Among those who've riffed in these hallowed halls: The Grateful Dead, Big Brother and the Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin, the Jefferson Airplane, Santana, the Doors, the Who, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac, and Led Zeppelin. The posters commissioned by Bill Graham Presents (starting with one promoting Jefferson Airplane concert in 1966) have become collectors items. Check out the online calendar to see who's coming to town next. Come early for a drink and a snack, then take in the show at one of the most legendary concert halls in America.