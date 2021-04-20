Denver Center for Performing Arts

David Cho Leaves His Mark on Denver

When the street artist turned multi-millionaire thanks to Facebook stock, David Cho, stopped by Denver for a commissioned project and finished early, he naturally turned to the streets. The street he turned to is a rarely-used city block behind the Denver Performing Arts Complex that accesses the parking garage, (13th Street between Champa and Arapahoe Streets). Walk a bit out of your way to see what happens when a talented artist has some free time and a few cans of spray paint.