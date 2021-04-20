Denver Center for Performing Arts
1101 13th St
+1 303-893-4100
Photo by Jim West/age fotostock
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm
Denver Performing Arts ComplexConstructed across four city blocks around Denver's original 1908 municipal auditorium, the sprawling 12-acre Performing Arts Complex now contains 10 venues under one roof. It’s the largest performing arts center under a single roof in the country, and it includes the historic Ellie Caulkins Opera House (formerly a large part of the aforementioned municipal auditorium), the Buell Theater (also reincarnated from the onetime auditorium), and the Boettcher Concert Hall. It’s also home to the resident companies of the state symphony orchestra, the state ballet company, Opera Colorado, and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. With all these venues and arts groups under one glass roof, several events happen nightly, including touring Broadway shows, concerts, dance performances, and more. Check the calendar and catch a show or take a guided tour.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
David Cho Leaves His Mark on Denver
When the street artist turned multi-millionaire thanks to Facebook stock, David Cho, stopped by Denver for a commissioned project and finished early, he naturally turned to the streets. The street he turned to is a rarely-used city block behind the Denver Performing Arts Complex that accesses the parking garage, (13th Street between Champa and Arapahoe Streets). Walk a bit out of your way to see what happens when a talented artist has some free time and a few cans of spray paint.
almost 7 years ago
Giant Art in Denver
It took me years as a local to finally get up and close to these incredible human sculptures. After a show at the Denver Center of Performing Arts (DCPA), take the time to walk 3 minutes to these sculptures. You also get a great view of the University across the street!