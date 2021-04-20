Where are you going?
The Curry Shack at the Market

10 E Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21202, USA
Website
| +1 410-752-8632
Get Yourself a Caribbean Hot Pocket and Wander the Market Baltimore Maryland United States

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

The Curry Shack is usually our second stop (after Zeke's coffee) at the Baltimore Farmers' Market. Didi, who owns and runs the Curry Shack with her husband, is one of my favorite people to see each Sunday.

They serve "hot pockets" with "Latino-Afro-Caribbean-American roots". My staples are the Veggie Samosas and the Spicy Turkey West Indian Patties. But they have an array of interesting and exciting pockets such as the Moroccan Chicken Pockets or occasionally the Ethiopian pockets. They also sells spice blends if you want to get some of the Curry Shack flavor at home.

You can find the Curry Shack on Saturdays (year-round) at the Waverly Farmers' Market (32nd St & Barclay St, 7am-Noon) and the Baltimore Farmers' Market (April-Dec, 7am-noon).
By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

