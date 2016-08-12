Baltimore beams with intense city pride, and it's this pride that is at the heart of the nickname Charm City. Visitors may arrive with preconceived notions from TV shows like The Wire, but locals are quick to point out what is special about their town. Baltimore has pride for its local sports teams (The Orioles and the Ravens), its (formerly) local beer (Natty Boh, now brewed by Pabst after more than a century in Baltimore), their famous poet (Edgar Allen Poe), and their favorite eccentric movie director (John Waters). Ask a Baltimorean what they love most about their city, and it’ll likely lead to a lively discussion of Baltimore's many charms.