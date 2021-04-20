Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Boathouse Palm Beach

Governor Phillip Park, Palm Beach NSW 2108, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9974 5440
Beachside Dining Palm Beach Australia
Overlooking Palm Beach Palm Beach Australia
Beachside Dining Palm Beach Australia
Overlooking Palm Beach Palm Beach Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 4pm

Beachside Dining

This Hawkesbury river boathouse looks like it's come straight from a shoot with Vogue. Elegant and casual, fun and cheery, it's worth taking a day trip to Palm Beach for. Red-and-white awnings hang over charcoal-painted tables where the white umbrellas don’t reach. Tin pots of orchids and tulips sit on stools.

It's lazy, albeit very busy (be prepared to queue), and linen, jeans and flip-flop clad diners order from a large blackboard. The signature beer battered flathead and chips are light and crispy, served in a little wooden box. The pot of herby Boston Bay mussels are small and sweet. For breakfast, the fluffy French toast, piled up with mixed berries and drizzled with maple syrup and mascarpone, and the Boathouse baked beans are hard to beat.

By Kate Gibbs , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Sarah Selvaratnam
almost 7 years ago

Overlooking Palm Beach

Amazing walk up to the lighthouse , spectacular views. What a gem

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points