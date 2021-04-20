The Boathouse Palm Beach
Governor Phillip Park, Palm Beach NSW 2108, Australia
| +61 2 9974 5440
Photo courtesy of The Boathouse
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 4pm
Beachside DiningThis Hawkesbury river boathouse looks like it's come straight from a shoot with Vogue. Elegant and casual, fun and cheery, it's worth taking a day trip to Palm Beach for. Red-and-white awnings hang over charcoal-painted tables where the white umbrellas don’t reach. Tin pots of orchids and tulips sit on stools.
It's lazy, albeit very busy (be prepared to queue), and linen, jeans and flip-flop clad diners order from a large blackboard. The signature beer battered flathead and chips are light and crispy, served in a little wooden box. The pot of herby Boston Bay mussels are small and sweet. For breakfast, the fluffy French toast, piled up with mixed berries and drizzled with maple syrup and mascarpone, and the Boathouse baked beans are hard to beat.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Overlooking Palm Beach
Amazing walk up to the lighthouse , spectacular views. What a gem