Teuscher
9 Storchengasse
| +41 44 211 51 53
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 7pm
Sat 9am - 6pm
Teuscher's Flagship Shop in the AltstadtTeuscher might be an international name with shops in 19 cities as far-flung as Shanghai and Singapore, but it’s still very much a homegrown brand. All of its chocolates are made in Zurich before being shipped out to its global stores, and its flagship shop, which occupies a 17th century half-timbered building on a narrow cobblestoned street in the Altstadt, is smaller than most living rooms (and manned by a staff of two). The chocolate to get, of course, is its iconic Champagne truffle, a Dom Perignon-infused cream and dark chocolate ganache sealed in a milk chocolate shell and dusted with confectioner’s sugar.
almost 7 years ago
Switzerland's Tasty Truffles
Switzerland is renown for its chocolates, so swing by Tuescher's (maybe en route to Sprungli's?) for a taste of the original recipe of dark (or milk) chocolate truffles from Tuescher himself. The store is a sight to see, in itself...