Teuscher's Flagship Shop in the Altstadt

Teuscher might be an international name with shops in 19 cities as far-flung as Shanghai and Singapore , but it’s still very much a homegrown brand. All of its chocolates are made in Zurich before being shipped out to its global stores, and its flagship shop, which occupies a 17th century half-timbered building on a narrow cobblestoned street in the Altstadt, is smaller than most living rooms (and manned by a staff of two). The chocolate to get, of course, is its iconic Champagne truffle, a Dom Perignon-infused cream and dark chocolate ganache sealed in a milk chocolate shell and dusted with confectioner’s sugar.