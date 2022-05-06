Temple Tree Boutique Resort Langkawi Lot 1053, Jalan Pantai Chenang, Pantai Cenang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia

Temple Tree in Langkawi, Malaysia A 15-minute walk from Langkawi’s beaches, the Temple Tree resort redefines “home-stay.” Guests sleep in authentic Malaysian heritage houses—including a century-old Chinese farmhouse, a colonial-style bungalow, and a 1940s-era Malay home—that were disassembled at their original sites and rebuilt on the hotel grounds. Now updated with modern amenities, the structures are appointed with local antiques such as money boxes and birdcages. Don’t miss the resort’s lagoon or its eponymous Chinese temple, built around a tree tied with colored ribbons. As a feel-good bonus, some profits from the hotel benefit owner Narelle McMurtrie’s animal rescue organization. —60/4-955-1688, from $150. By Dave Zuckerman. This appeared in the March/April 2010 issue.