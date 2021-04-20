Where are you going?
Langkawi Craft Complex

Kompleks Kraf Langkawi, Jalan Teluk Yu, Mukim Bohor, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Website
| +60 4-959 1913
One-Stop Centre for Local Crafts Langkawi Malaysia

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Whenever I travel, I must buy at least one souvenir from each of the places I visit. And I usually make sure it's a locally produced good and not a 'Made in China' keychain (unless, of course, I'm actually visiting China!). If you're like me when it comes to buying souvenirs and you're holidaying in Langkawi, you must go to the Langkawi Craft Centre at Teluk Yu. It has everything from local crafts to product demonstrations to cultural performances.

The photo on the left shows traditional clay jugs that keep water cool without the need for refrigeration. The tote bags were woven from 'mengkuang' leaves, a very common material used in a variety of products in this part of the world.
By Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert

