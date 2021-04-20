Langkawi Craft Complex
Kompleks Kraf Langkawi, Jalan Teluk Yu, Mukim Bohor, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
| +60 4-959 1913
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
One-Stop Centre for Local CraftsWhenever I travel, I must buy at least one souvenir from each of the places I visit. And I usually make sure it's a locally produced good and not a 'Made in China' keychain (unless, of course, I'm actually visiting China!). If you're like me when it comes to buying souvenirs and you're holidaying in Langkawi, you must go to the Langkawi Craft Centre at Teluk Yu. It has everything from local crafts to product demonstrations to cultural performances.
The photo on the left shows traditional clay jugs that keep water cool without the need for refrigeration. The tote bags were woven from 'mengkuang' leaves, a very common material used in a variety of products in this part of the world.