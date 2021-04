The Lighthouse Pantai Cenang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia

Beach-bistro Atmosphere The unmistakeable beach-bistro atmosphere makes the Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar one of the best places to eat in Langkawi. With two floors of seating, the ambiance changes in each room and even stretches out onto the beach. Dine on the sand under palm trees, at the casual bar downstairs, or near the large windows upstairs for a birds-eye view. Both their Malay and Mediterranean meals are tasty but you're there for the ambiance (well worth it!).