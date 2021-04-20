Where are you going?
The Bread Shop

11 Jalan Setiakasih
| +60 3-2093 8734
Best Bread in Town Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

Mon - Fri 8am - 7pm
Sat 8am - 6pm

Best Bread in Town

With a name like "The Bread Shop," it stands to reason that the bread at this little establishment must be something special. And, sure enough, it is.

This bakery cafe is located in the residential area of Bukit Damansara, hidden amidst a short row of shops. It's far away from the malls and touristy areas. Still, when I went there with my wife for breakfast, the place was packed.

The cheese and tomato toast pictured above was from a delicious multi-grain loaf. Another specialty of the bakery is their cranberry and walnut loaf. They also serve pastries and buns that are not commonly found at other places.
By Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert

