The Bread Shop
11 Jalan Setiakasih
| +60 3-2093 8734
Photo by Azul Adnan
Mon - Fri 8am - 7pm
Sat 8am - 6pm
Best Bread in TownWith a name like "The Bread Shop," it stands to reason that the bread at this little establishment must be something special. And, sure enough, it is.
This bakery cafe is located in the residential area of Bukit Damansara, hidden amidst a short row of shops. It's far away from the malls and touristy areas. Still, when I went there with my wife for breakfast, the place was packed.
The cheese and tomato toast pictured above was from a delicious multi-grain loaf. Another specialty of the bakery is their cranberry and walnut loaf. They also serve pastries and buns that are not commonly found at other places.