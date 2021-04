Coral Garden Kuah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia

Coral Garden Diving Make your way to the Kuah jetty point to catch a catamaran or speed boat to the Pulau Payar Marine Park. Situated about 1 hour away, this sanctuary is a series of islands and beaches perfect for viewing endangered marine life. While there are many viewing options, for divers the vivid "Coral Garden" is best for viewing colorful coral and the surrounding fish.