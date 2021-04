Barn Thai Langkawi

Dinner at the Mangrove Reserve Dining at the Barn Thai Restaurant, surrounded by nature within the mangrove reserve, is a unique dining experience. Their Thai food is known as some of the most delicious on the island. Live jazz sets the mood for your meal in this beautifully designed space. Sit along the elevated wooden walkway in a bungalow or on the patio over the river. The food tends to be spicy so ask how hot the dish is before you order.