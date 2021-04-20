Meritus Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa, Langkawi Pantai Cenang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia

Tea by the Sea One of my absolute favourite places to be at is the Meritus Club Lounge at the Meritus Pelangi Beach Resort in Langkawi.



You have access to the lounge if you're staying at one of the suites or Club rooms. Breakfast and tea are served here and it feels truly heavenly to be having your morning coffee and croissant under the coconut trees right by the beach.



I especially love to come here for tea, around 5:30pm or so. A leisurely paced consumption of the delicious titbits served will ultimately end with a magnificent sunset.