Mahsuri’s Tomb
Jalan Makam Mahsuri, Kampung Mawar, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
| +60 12-596 0378
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Langkawi LegendsOn the island legends and folklore have evolved for hundreds of years. The most well-known of these fables tells the story of a beautiful woman named Mahsuri who was unjustly accused of adultery. The maiden was sentenced to death but when the order was carried out, her blood ran white. It's said this was a sign of her innocence and, in her last breath, she cursed the island, saying it will not prosper for seven generations.
Many locals believe the story, attributing decades of unsuccessful attempts at cultivation to Mahsuri's curse. Coincidentally, the period of the seven generations ended towards the end of the 20th century, during the reign of Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister of Malaysia. With his direct involvement, it was during this time that Langkawi started developing into the flourishing tourist destination it has become today.
Visit Makam Mahsuri for a glimpse of her famous Mahsuri's grave.