Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mahsuri’s Tomb

Jalan Makam Mahsuri, Kampung Mawar, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Website
| +60 12-596 0378
Langkawi Legends Langkawi Malaysia

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

Langkawi Legends

On the island legends and folklore have evolved for hundreds of years. The most well-known of these fables tells the story of a beautiful woman named Mahsuri who was unjustly accused of adultery. The maiden was sentenced to death but when the order was carried out, her blood ran white. It's said this was a sign of her innocence and, in her last breath, she cursed the island, saying it will not prosper for seven generations.

Many locals believe the story, attributing decades of unsuccessful attempts at cultivation to Mahsuri's curse. Coincidentally, the period of the seven generations ended towards the end of the 20th century, during the reign of Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister of Malaysia. With his direct involvement, it was during this time that Langkawi started developing into the flourishing tourist destination it has become today.

Visit Makam Mahsuri for a glimpse of her famous Mahsuri's grave.
By Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points