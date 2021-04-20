Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kinabalu National Park

Kampung Kinaratuan, 89300 Ranau, Sabah, Malaysia
Website
See the World's Biggest Flower in Borneo Ranau Malaysia

See the World's Biggest Flower in Borneo

The rafflesia is the world’s largest bloom and can be over 100cm in diameter. It only grows in a few places on earth. One of those places is the rain-forests of Borneo. It is the state flower of Sabah, Malaysia and Kinabalu National Park is a good place to start your search for this rare flower.

The rafflesia is a carnivorous plant that smells of rotting meat, to attract prey.

It is rare and valuable. So much so, when found, they are surrounded by fencing and a guard stays in the jungle beside the flower 24/7. It's all funded by the Kinabalu Park service to protect the plants from poachers.

If you are determined to see a rafflesia, check with the Rafflesia Information Centre, about an hour from Kota Kinabalu, while planning your trip. Guides can be arranged through their office.


By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points