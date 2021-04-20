Kinabalu National Park Kampung Kinaratuan, 89300 Ranau, Sabah, Malaysia

See the World's Biggest Flower in Borneo The rafflesia is the world’s largest bloom and can be over 100cm in diameter. It only grows in a few places on earth. One of those places is the rain-forests of Borneo. It is the state flower of Sabah, Malaysia and Kinabalu National Park is a good place to start your search for this rare flower.



The rafflesia is a carnivorous plant that smells of rotting meat, to attract prey.



It is rare and valuable. So much so, when found, they are surrounded by fencing and a guard stays in the jungle beside the flower 24/7. It's all funded by the Kinabalu Park service to protect the plants from poachers.



If you are determined to see a rafflesia, check with the Rafflesia Information Centre, about an hour from Kota Kinabalu, while planning your trip. Guides can be arranged through their office.





