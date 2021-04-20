Where are you going?
Muntri Mews

77, Lebuh Muntri, George Town, 10200 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
+60 4-263 5125
Staying Local George Town Malaysia

Muntri Mews in Penang is my kind of hotel. Formerly an old mews house, its owners have fitted it out with clean, comfortable rooms that retain the charm of their days as stables (think romantic mosquito nets and wooden beam architectural details). The hotel is small and the service is personal and friendly. Breakfast on the hotel's patio in the heart of historic Georgetown is the perfect way to start a day of meandering through the back streets of this historic, character-filled foodie heaven.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert

