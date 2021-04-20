National Visual Arts Gallery
No. 2, Jalan Temerloh, Titiwangsa, 53200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
| +60 3-4026 7000
Photo by Azul Adnan
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Malaysian ArtFor the best collection of Malaysian paintings and sculptures, the only place to go to is the National Visual Arts Gallery. It houses a vast collection, ranging from renown artists pioneering the Pop Art movement in the '50s right up to the grunge visual feasts of today's up-and-coming talents.
On the inside of the three-story building, the galleries can be visited by walking up a spiral slope, like a smaller version of the Guggenheim Museum in New York.