Taquitos Nayarit Strawberry Rd, California 95076, USA

Taco Trucking The Right Way This food truck in Watsonville will not be at the address provided, but instead in the general area right off Highway 1, along Strawberry Road. I found the truck parked on a dirt patch right off the freeway—it will be hard to miss. Just a disclaimer: this is not your trendy, fusion, food truck that sells Indian/Korean/Italian burritos. Instead, this is serious Mexican food on wheels. Orders are not whipped out as quickly as possible but instead are made to order and prepared with care.



My tripe taco ($1.90) was very good. The tripe was crispy and nicely seasoned, without being too salty as some of my previous experiences with tripe have been. The taco was nothing fancy, complete with just green salsa, cilantro and onions sprinkled on top, but often simplicity is key. The chicken taco ($1.75) was simple but flavorful as well. Top off the taco with some onions and extra salsa from the salsa bar for a spicy, traditional Mexican taco.



593 Strawberry Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076, (831) 763-1094

