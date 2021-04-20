Where are you going?
Taqueria la Cumbre

515 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
+1 415-863-8205
Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 2:30am

Taqueria la Cumbre

This popular Mexican-food mainstay in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District is one of two places in the city that claim to have invented the Mission-style burrito (the other is El Faro): a hefty, elephant-leg-size wrap distinguished from other burritos by its size and the inclusion of rice and other ingredients. The restaurant was first opened as a meat market in 1967 by Mexican immigrants Raul and Michaela Duran, who are said to have served their first burrito in 1969 after noticing that local workers needed a substantial yet portable meal. The Mission Burrito was born, containing most of the food groups: protein, vegetables, dairy, and grains. The Durans converted their meat market into a full-time restaurant in 1972. Taqueria la Cumbre offers a full menu of Mexican food, all made fresh. The burritos are made assembly-line style. (Fun fact: When the Durans first came to San Francisco, they hired a high school kid to make flour tortillas before school. The kid, Jorge Santana, would go on to be a popular musician, like his brother Carlos.)
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

ross borden
almost 7 years ago

Get Weird in the Mission

Classic SF scene here

