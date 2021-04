Tadich Grill

Few restaurants more than 150 years old can be called trendy, but in innovation-crazy San Francisco , there is novelty in the classics, and Tadich Grill is the classic. The late Chronicle columnist and unabashed San Francisco-lover Herb Caen was also a frequent visitor. There's a martini named after him, made with vodka, or as he called it, Vitamin V. The serious nature of the restaurant's wood paneling, brass fixtures, and waiters in starched white aprons is matched by the food. No need to tinker with classic recipes for fried sand dabs or crab Louie, and the oysters and Hangtown fry are fine the way they have always been. The cioppino is by far the most popular dish on the menu, with about 27,000 bowls dished out a year. People come to Tadich Grill because they know what they're getting: friendly service, great seafood, and a taste of San Francisco itself.