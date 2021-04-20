Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tadich Grill

240 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Website
| +1 415-391-1849
Tadich Grill San Francisco California United States
San Francisco's Best Cioppino: Tadich Grill San Francisco California United States
Tadich Grill: A San Francisco Classic for Seafood San Francisco California United States
Tadich Grill: A San Francisco Classic for Seafood San Francisco California United States
Tadich Grill San Francisco California United States
San Francisco's Best Cioppino: Tadich Grill San Francisco California United States
Tadich Grill: A San Francisco Classic for Seafood San Francisco California United States
Tadich Grill: A San Francisco Classic for Seafood San Francisco California United States

More info

Mon - Fri 11am - 9:30pm
Sat 11:30am - 9:30pm

Tadich Grill

Few restaurants more than 150 years old can be called trendy, but in innovation-crazy San Francisco, there is novelty in the classics, and Tadich Grill is the classic. The late Chronicle columnist and unabashed San Francisco-lover Herb Caen was also a frequent visitor. There's a martini named after him, made with vodka, or as he called it, Vitamin V. The serious nature of the restaurant's wood paneling, brass fixtures, and waiters in starched white aprons is matched by the food. No need to tinker with classic recipes for fried sand dabs or crab Louie, and the oysters and Hangtown fry are fine the way they have always been. The cioppino is by far the most popular dish on the menu, with about 27,000 bowls dished out a year. People come to Tadich Grill because they know what they're getting: friendly service, great seafood, and a taste of San Francisco itself.
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Serena Renner
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

San Francisco's Best Cioppino: Tadich Grill

At this spot, founded, oh, around the same time as cioppino, waiters still wear white coats, aprons, and ties. Cioppino is Tadich Grill’s top-selling entrée, whether for the de-shelled crab, the spicy finish, or the butter-soaked garlic bread made from a sweet roll Boudin bakes exclusively for this legendary restaurant. 240 California St. This appeared in the November/December 2015 issue
AFAR Traveler
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Tadich Grill: A San Francisco Classic for Seafood

From its waiters in crisp white jackets to the bowl of lemon wedges adorning each table, Tadich Grill is an unabashed San Francisco classic. Go for the seafood: sand dabs (breaded and sautéed), crab Louie, or the much-loved cioppino. The Hangtown fry (oysters and bacon scrambled with eggs) has been on the menu since Tadich first opened in 1849, feeding hungry gold miners. No reservations are accepted, and the place gets crowded. Hustle up to the bar and get a martini while you wait.
Elena Firestone
over 5 years ago

Tadich Grill: A San Francisco Classic for Seafood

From its waiters in crisp white jackets to the bowl of lemon wedges adorning each table, Tadich Grill is an unabashed San Francisco classic. Go for the seafood: sand dabs (breaded and sautéed), crab Louie, or the much-loved cioppino. The Hangtown fry (oysters and bacon scrambled with eggs) has been on the menu since Tadich first opened in 1849, feeding hungry gold miners. No reservations are accepted, and the place gets crowded. Hustle up to the bar and get a martini while you wait.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points