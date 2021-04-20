Tadich Grill
240 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
| +1 415-391-1849
Photo courtesy of Tadich Grill SF
Mon - Fri 11am - 9:30pm
Sat 11:30am - 9:30pm
Tadich GrillFew restaurants more than 150 years old can be called trendy, but in innovation-crazy San Francisco, there is novelty in the classics, and Tadich Grill is the classic. The late Chronicle columnist and unabashed San Francisco-lover Herb Caen was also a frequent visitor. There's a martini named after him, made with vodka, or as he called it, Vitamin V. The serious nature of the restaurant's wood paneling, brass fixtures, and waiters in starched white aprons is matched by the food. No need to tinker with classic recipes for fried sand dabs or crab Louie, and the oysters and Hangtown fry are fine the way they have always been. The cioppino is by far the most popular dish on the menu, with about 27,000 bowls dished out a year. People come to Tadich Grill because they know what they're getting: friendly service, great seafood, and a taste of San Francisco itself.
San Francisco's Best Cioppino: Tadich Grill
At this spot, founded, oh, around the same time as cioppino, waiters still wear white coats, aprons, and ties. Cioppino is Tadich Grill’s top-selling entrée, whether for the de-shelled crab, the spicy finish, or the butter-soaked garlic bread made from a sweet roll Boudin bakes exclusively for this legendary restaurant. 240 California St. This appeared in the November/December 2015 issue
Tadich Grill: A San Francisco Classic for Seafood
From its waiters in crisp white jackets to the bowl of lemon wedges adorning each table, Tadich Grill is an unabashed San Francisco classic. Go for the seafood: sand dabs (breaded and sautéed), crab Louie, or the much-loved cioppino. The Hangtown fry (oysters and bacon scrambled with eggs) has been on the menu since Tadich first opened in 1849, feeding hungry gold miners. No reservations are accepted, and the place gets crowded. Hustle up to the bar and get a martini while you wait.
Tadich Grill: A San Francisco Classic for Seafood
