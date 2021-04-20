San Francisco's Best Cioppino: Tadich Grill

At this spot, founded, oh, around the same time as cioppino, waiters still wear white coats, aprons, and ties. Cioppino is Tadich Grill’s top-selling entrée, whether for the de-shelled crab, the spicy finish, or the butter-soaked garlic bread made from a sweet roll Boudin bakes exclusively for this legendary restaurant. 240 California St. This appeared in the November/December 2015 issue