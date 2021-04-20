Svea Restaurant
5236 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
| +1 773-275-7738
Sat, Sun 7am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 2pm
Eat like a Viking at SveaUp in Andersonville Svea has served genuine Swedish sausages, meatballs and pancakes in giant portions for decades surrounded by exactly the same blue and gold decor.
They don't have a website, they're cash only and you'll definitely have to wait for a table on the weekends but go anyway. Order the "hamburger" made of Swedish meatballs or share the Viking breakfast (the picture above is just one half of the meal) and finish up with an order of thin delicious Swedish pancakes covered in melting butter and lingonberry sauce. They also serve rye limpa bread, lutefisk and pickled herring if you crave those Swedish delicacies.
Svea’s one of my favorite old school diners in Chicago and I love that it hasn’t changed a whit in 20 years.