Sri Maha Mariamman Temple
Lebuh Queen, George Town, 10450 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
| +60 4-264 3494
Name That TempleIt's had quite a few different names over the years, but it's the same place. Please select from any of the following: Sri Muthu Mariamman Temple, Sri Arulmigu Mahamariamman Temple or Sri Mariamman Temple. No matter how you refer to it, you will be referencing the oldest Hindu temple in Penang, which has been in the exact same place for the past 200 years. You will know when you are approaching it, because from afar it looks like an exquisite mound of multi-colored candy has been strategically placed in the center of town. Upon closer inspection you'll notice that what you are seeing are statues of various Hindu deities surrounded by ornate decor. After crossing the threshold, you will encounter some of the coolest carvings and sculptures in Asia, which are representations of Lord Ganesha, Lord Muruga, Ashta Lakshmi, Nadaraja and Sivakami to name but a few. The sheer volume of sculptures and the almost cartoon-like quality makes every single statue feel like it is a superhero in its own right. I would highly recommend a visit to this intriguing historical sight. The temple is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and again from 4:30 pm to 9:00 p.m.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Secret to Multitasking
This statue is located in the oldest Hindu temple in Penang, Sri Mahamariamman Temple, on Queen Street in George Town. I have no idea who it is supposed to represent, so if you have any thoughts please let me know. What I do know is that this figure perfectly captures the concept of multitasking. With a cool, calm demeanor, our deity goes about her day handling any and all requests that may fall to her. The temple is full of many other captivating statues and carvings, and is well worth visiting should you be in this part of the world. The temple is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and again from 4:30 pm to 9:00 p.m.