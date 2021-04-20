Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Lebuh Queen, George Town, 10450 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia

Name That Temple It's had quite a few different names over the years, but it's the same place. Please select from any of the following: Sri Muthu Mariamman Temple, Sri Arulmigu Mahamariamman Temple or Sri Mariamman Temple. No matter how you refer to it, you will be referencing the oldest Hindu temple in Penang, which has been in the exact same place for the past 200 years. You will know when you are approaching it, because from afar it looks like an exquisite mound of multi-colored candy has been strategically placed in the center of town. Upon closer inspection you'll notice that what you are seeing are statues of various Hindu deities surrounded by ornate decor. After crossing the threshold, you will encounter some of the coolest carvings and sculptures in Asia, which are representations of Lord Ganesha, Lord Muruga, Ashta Lakshmi, Nadaraja and Sivakami to name but a few. The sheer volume of sculptures and the almost cartoon-like quality makes every single statue feel like it is a superhero in its own right. I would highly recommend a visit to this intriguing historical sight. The temple is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and again from 4:30 pm to 9:00 p.m.