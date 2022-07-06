Bruny Island
Famous for food, wine, and wilderness, this pair of islands south of Hobart makes for a diverse day trip. Once you drive The Neck, an impossibly beautiful isthmus with postcard views in every direction, you’ll reach the more forested South Bruny Island, where you can explore the national park and taste the local bounty. For a different perspective, book a boat tour with Pennicott Wilderness Journeys, respected for its ocean cruises that give back to conservation projects. Before you leave, sample the island’s most famous products at Bruny Island Cheese Co. and Get Shucked oysters. Better yet, stay a while longer and get off the beaten track on the Bruny Island Long Weekend luxury guided walking tour.