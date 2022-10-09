Design a Space

20 Manchester Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
https://www.designaspace.com.au/
+61 3 9663 8991
43b88cc9f4fdb2c7ea330e955a5d5ed8.jpg

Design A Space

43b88cc9f4fdb2c7ea330e955a5d5ed8.jpg

Find cool pieces by an array of new and noteworthy Australian brands at this small concept store, founded to showcase independent designers in an artistic shopping environment. The Melbourne space stocks a monthly edit of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, with original and limited-edition pieces by around 100 local lines. With so many unique options on offer, you’ve got an excellent chance of finding something that perfectly suits your aesthetic, be it a little black dress by Ella Fashion, or attention-grabbing earrings by Plain Janes. If you can’t find what you’re looking for downtown, you can always check out the other Design a Space locations in Fitzroy and Windsor—the selection is different at each store.

By Eleani Purcell

More Recommendations

Eleani Purcell
Sun Sep 24 00:31:04 EDT 2017

Design a Space

Find cool pieces by an array of new and noteworthy Australian brands at this small concept store, founded to showcase independent designers in an artistic shopping environment. The Melbourne City space stocks a monthly edit of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, with original and limited-edition pieces by around 100 local lines. With so many unique options on offer, you’ve got an excellent chance of finding something that perfectly suits your aesthetic, be it a little black dress by Ella Fashion, or attention-grabbing earrings by Plain Jane. If you can’t find what you’re looking for downtown, you can always check out the other Design a Space locations in Fitzroy and Windsor—the selection is different at each store.

Eleani Purcell
Sun Sep 24 00:31:04 EDT 2017

Design a Space

Find cool pieces by an array of new and noteworthy Australian brands at this small concept store, founded to showcase independent designers in an artistic shopping environment. The Melbourne City space stocks a monthly edit of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, with original and limited-edition pieces by around 100 local lines. With so many unique options on offer, you’ve got an excellent chance of finding something that perfectly suits your aesthetic, be it a little black dress by Ella Fashion, or attention-grabbing earrings by Plain Jane. If you can’t find what you’re looking for downtown, you can always check out the other Design a Space locations in Fitzroy and Windsor—the selection is different at each store.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

More From AFAR
When the Going Gets Tough, I Go to Australia
Expat Life
When the Going Gets Tough, I Go to Australia
8 Ways to Order a Coffee in Australia (and Get What You Actually Want)
Restaurants + Cafés
8 Ways to Order a Coffee in Australia (and Get What You Actually Want)
6 Reasons We Love Australia’s Quirky QT Brand
Hotels
6 Reasons We Love Australia’s Quirky QT Brand
How to Eat Like a Local in Melbourne
Restaurants + Cafés
How to Eat Like a Local in Melbourne
The 4 Best Cities for Women Traveling Solo
The 4 Best Cities for Women Traveling Solo
How to Order a Beer in Australia
Bars + Nightlife
How to Order a Beer in Australia
Load More