Located in the East End of Melbourne is a creative cocktail bar called Bar Ampere. According to chef Victor Liong of Ho Lee Fook in Melbourne. “Bar Ampere is great for an aperitif or a night cap.”

Both the bar and kitchen are open until 3 a.m. each night, making it an excellent place to swing by for a late night drink and bite to eat. Don’t miss the steak sandwich with onion jam or the crispy ham and cheese croquettes. Though, of course, the drinks are the main reason we know you’ll be headed here.