Devils Marbles Conservation Reserve

Stuart Hwy, Davenport NT 0872, Australia
https://www.australia.com/en/places/northern-territory.html
17eddb1a2d5b0a7d88a9d70526c70510.jpg

Devil’s Marbles

Jon Clark/Flickr

17eddb1a2d5b0a7d88a9d70526c70510.jpg

The traditional owners of this shallow valley—the Warumungu, Kaytetye, Alyawarra and Warlpiri people—simply called the massive granite monoliths here “karlu karlu” (round rocks). Europeans were a bit more creative naming them the Devils Marbles for their wondrous size up to 20 feet. Many of the stones are barely balanced atop one another, appearing to defy gravity. They continue to crack and erode, creating an ever-changing landscape. Visit at sunrise or sunset for the best photos, but if you arrive at sunset, be prepared to camp; the nearest accommodations are many miles away. Between May and October, park rangers offer live events at the Marbles as part of the Territory Parks Alive Program.

By Serena Renner

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

