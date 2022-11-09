Devils Marbles Conservation Reserve

The traditional owners of this shallow valley—the Warumungu, Kaytetye, Alyawarra and Warlpiri people—simply called the massive granite monoliths here “karlu karlu” (round rocks). Europeans were a bit more creative naming them the Devils Marbles for their wondrous size up to 20 feet. Many of the stones are barely balanced atop one another, appearing to defy gravity. They continue to crack and erode, creating an ever-changing landscape. Visit at sunrise or sunset for the best photos, but if you arrive at sunset, be prepared to camp; the nearest accommodations are many miles away. Between May and October, park rangers offer live events at the Marbles as part of the Territory Parks Alive Program.