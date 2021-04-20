SkyView Atlanta
168 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
| +1 678-949-9023
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun - Thur 12pm - 11pm
Fri 12pm - 12am
Sat 10am - 12am
Ferris Wheel Overlooking Centennial Olympic ParkIf you're short on time in Atlanta, now there's a way for you to see most of the sights in a matter of minutes. SkyView, the city's newest attraction, is a Ferris wheel that soars 20 stories above the ground. You can park at any of the lots surrounding Centennial Olympic Park before boarding a gondola. From above, you'll be able to see the buildings of downtown, the CNN Center, the Georgia Aquarium, and the World of Coca-Cola.
SkyView is open every day until 11 p.m. and beyond. The 15-minute ride is $13.50 for adults, $12.15 for seniors and military, $8.50 for children ages 3 to 12, and free for kids under 2. If you're feeling like a big shot, go for the VIP flight, which allows you to skip the line to board a plush gondola, complete with leather seats and a glass floor. It will set you back $50 per person, but each capsule can hold five people, making this the ideal place for a special occasion.
almost 7 years ago
View Atlanta from up high
This 15 minute ferris wheel ride is worth $15 price (for a one time deal). Each pod has air conditioning and heating, which is convenient for the unpredictable Atlanta weather. It's a fun experience for everyone and the view is truly inedible- especially at night!