Explore Old Miami at Simpson Park Hammock
Among downtown Miami
's tall skyscrapers, bars and restaurants is a walkable gem to relax, walk the dog and relax. Walk along a scenic nature trail in 100 year old Simpson Park on Historic South Miami Avenue, in the residential part of Brickell. Simpson Park is an eco-preservation of what you would have found growing naturally hundred of years ago before the skyscrapers replaced it. For a taste of what Miami used to look like, explore the nature trail of this eight-acre park. The area is lush, with greenery and fauna shading the pathways which protects visitors from Miami's blazing sun. Simpson Park features a garden center house in an old stone house and a relaxing pond.