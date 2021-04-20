Where are you going?
Simpson Park Hammock

5, SW 17th Rd, Miami, FL 33129, USA
Website
| +1 305-859-2867
More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Explore Old Miami at Simpson Park Hammock

Among downtown Miami's tall skyscrapers, bars and restaurants is a walkable gem to relax, walk the dog and relax. Walk along a scenic nature trail in 100 year old Simpson Park on Historic South Miami Avenue, in the residential part of Brickell. Simpson Park is an eco-preservation of what you would have found growing naturally hundred of years ago before the skyscrapers replaced it. For a taste of what Miami used to look like, explore the nature trail of this eight-acre park. The area is lush, with greenery and fauna shading the pathways which protects visitors from Miami's blazing sun. Simpson Park features a garden center house in an old stone house and a relaxing pond.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

