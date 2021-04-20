Where are you going?
Sant Ambroeus Coffee Bar at Loews Regency Hotel

540 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021, USA
| +1 212-339-4051
Sat, Sun 8am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 8pm
Immediately adjacent to Loews Regency, the Sant Ambroeus Coffee Bar is one of the latest outposts of this popular group of New York, by way of Milan, restaurants. The original Milan restaurant opened in 1936, and there are now three others in Manhattan, as well as one in Southampton. The Park Avenue coffee bar has an Italian art deco decor, bringing a little bit of Milan's style to the neighborhood, and several outdoor tables. Choose from a panini or one of Sant Ambroeus's famous pastries.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor
