Sant Ambroeus Coffee Bar at Loews Regency Hotel

Sweet Treats at your Doorstep
Immediately adjacent to Loews Regency, the Sant Ambroeus Coffee Bar is one of the latest outposts of this popular group of New York, by way of Milan
, restaurants. The original Milan restaurant opened in 1936, and there are now three others in Manhattan, as well as one in Southampton. The Park Avenue coffee bar has an Italian art deco decor, bringing a little bit of Milan's style to the neighborhood, and several outdoor tables. Choose from a panini or one of Sant Ambroeus's famous pastries.