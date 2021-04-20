Where are you going?
San Geronimo Church at Taos Pueblo

Taos Pueblo, NM, USA
Website
"New" Church for a 1,000-Year-Old Pueblo Taos Pueblo New Mexico United States

"New" Church for a 1,000-Year-Old Pueblo

One of the iconic sights of the American Southwest, Taos Pueblo has been inhabited for at least a thousand years. The adobe architecture seems to spring, organic, from the earth at the foot of Taos Mountain. It's a UNESCO World Heritage site, but a living community, not a museum.

San Geronimo church, at the center of the pueblo, is a relative newcomer here--built in the mid-19th century to replace the Spanish mission that was destroyed in 1847, when U.S. troops bombarded it as part of a campaign to quell a rebellion.

Its history has been turbulent, but the setting is beautiful, and Taos Pueblo welcomes respectful visitors today. Before exploring on your own, take the time to listen to one of its college-student docents on a brief guided walk. They'll be telling you about their families...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

