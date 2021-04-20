At the summit of Montmartre, the highest point in the city, you’ll find the Basilica de Sacré-Cœur. Contrasting with the Gothic churches like Notre-Dame, the Romano-Byzantine architecture is both beautiful inside and out. While outside, take in the panorama of Paris and while inside, marvel at the Apse Mosaic—one of the largest mosaics in the world. The Sacré-Cœur website has instructions on how to download the free audio guide on your phone before your visit which is recommended. Also, research the well-known (and apparently tried-and-true) scams before traveling to Paris. Overall, the city seems pretty free of tourist scams, but around Sacré-Cœur especially, visitors should be on alert.
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Wake up in Montmartre
Even though Paris is one of the most visited cities in Europe, it is still possible to feel like you have the place to yourself...that is if you don’t mind setting an alarm. Want beautiful tourist free photos of Paris sites like Sacre Coeur - then get up with the sun. I rode the subway to the Montmartre neighborhood as the sun was barely rising. I walked up the hill virtually alone as the sky started to turn golden and suddenly I was at the top all alone, with my beautiful view of Sacre Coeur. I spent the next 3 hours wandering around the Montnartre neighborhood and watched it wake up, yawn, and wipe the sleep out of its eyes. The artists set up their easels, restaurants set out tables, and the streets were deserted. I felt like I saw a very private side of Paris that morning and was able to photograph it in its solitary moment.
Up on the Parisian hill
The highest point in Paris is the Montmartre in the 18th arrondissement. Still higher is the Sacre Coeur basilica, which can be seen from all over the city. Other than its nightlife - clubs, bar, the Moulin Rouge and the nearby Pigalle (pig alley) - the area was also popular with artists who lived and had studios here. Some of the better known were Salvador Dalí, Amedeo Modigliani, Claude Monet, Piet Mondrian, Pablo Picasso and Vincent van Gogh. In the Place du Tertre you will find contemporary art as the many artists cover the entire square trying to sell their works or even tempting tourists into a chair for a portrait.
The Sacred Heart Basilica, Montmartre, Paris
Montmartre is the highest point in Paris. The streets are busy and the views of the city are amazing. High up on the hill the striking basilica of Sacre Coeur (1875) stands in majestic splendor. To get to the basilica, there are many steps to climb (or take the funicular) and then then you are rewarded with the views of Paris, and the impressive church. The basilica is vast and imposing. You may not take photos, but I was really tempted! Some of the columns, altars, and windows are very beautiful. Out in the Place du Tertre, walk among the budding artists who gather there and paint. You can have a portrait done if you wish. Great souvenir. Down the street you can see the Moulin Galette and the Moulin Rouge. There are many little bistros where you can stop for a cool drink (or hot coffee if it’s Winter) or lunch and spend some time engaging in some serious people-watching. I enjoy this district and like to spend time there. Montmartre should be on your list of attractions for Paris. Don’t miss this one. For info: sacre-coeur-montmartre.com www.whatparis.com/sacre-coeur.html
Night time at the Sacre Coeur
This basilica is up on the hall of Montmarte and can be seen from all over the city (unless a tree or building is in the way) and it looks even more spectacular at night, all lit up.
Wander the backstreets of Montmartre
It’s certainly pickpocket country around here, but it doesn’t make it any less picturesque. The cobbled, hilly backstreets of Montmartre are a great place for a stroll after you visit Sacre Coeur.
Basilica of the Sacré Cœur
As one of the most visited cities in the world, Paris is full of both tourists and locals enjoying the beauty and attractions of the city. Although sites like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre are visited by thousands daily, lesser known areas are also flooded with hundreds of people at a time, which can easily change the mood when trying to enjoy an intimate setting. When I first saw the beautiful church called Basilica of the Sacré Cœur (Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris) in the 18th arrondissement, also known as Montmartre, it was crowded with many “tourists” (myself included). I knew the only way to enjoy it was to revisit early the next morning before the sunrise. The streets were completely clear during the pre-dawn walk up the steep hills of Montmartre, on my way to the church. As selfish as it sounds, I felt as if I owned the streets during that walk, and I enjoyed every moment of it. Upon arriving at the church I was relieved to see no more than 10 other people there, which was completely different from the experience the day before. I sat at the foot of the steps and watched the sunrise with the city of Paris as a nice backdrop. A great way to begin the day.
Stunning Chruch and charming streets.
Take your time when you are in Paris to wonder around the different districts in the City, each one more charming than the other. Sacre Coeur is a church not to be missed, take the walking tours, stay for mass, then walk around the gardens, take in the views , sip on a café and repeat, Paris is a city you will want to visit again and again.
The Signature of Montmartre
Sitting on the highest point in Paris with its unmistakable white dome you’ll find the Sacré-Cœur Basilica, the signature of the city’s bohemian village, Montmartre. The basilica was erected to punish this pugnacious Parisian enclave for its excesses and to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Views of the basilica’s white domes can be seen from the most picturesque vantage points. I absolutely love this slither-of-a-view of the church from one of Montmartre’s many alleys.
Sacre Coeur Montmartrel Paris
The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris, usually regarded as the Sacre-Coeur Basilica, is a Roman Catholic God’s house and minor basilica, committed to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in Paris, France. A famous milestone, the basilica is placed at the summit of the butte Montmartre, the most astounding focus in the city. The Sacre-Coeur is a twofold landmark, political and social, both a national repentance for the assumed overabundances of the Second Empire, and communist Paris Commune of 1871
Climbing the Steps to the Top of Sacre Coeur
I had heard about the spectacular views from the top and also the charming area surrounding it, so it was first on my list to visit today. After a walk through the church itself, I paid the 8 euro fee to climb to the dome. It was advertised as being 300 steps to the top, and I figured that it wouldn’t be too difficult. What I forgot to factor in was my paralyzing fear of heights. About a quarter of the way up the spiral staircase I started to feel the beginning of a panic attack coming on. I started to go back the way I came, but quickly realized that there was no way to do this as there is a staircase that leads up and another that is intended for exiting the dome– each staircase is too narrow to allow both at the same time. Fortunately I encountered a few Americans who helped me out by reassuring me that I would be okay, and one woman had been counting the steps so she kept me posted on how far along we were. When we reached the top I could see that it had been worth it, as the views were absolutely stunning. I counted the steps on the way down, and having that to focus on thankfully allowed me to make it through. Definitely an experience that both challenged and rewarded me!