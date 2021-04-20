Sacré-Cœur

I had heard about the spectacular views from the top and also the charming area surrounding it, so it was first on my list to visit today. After a walk through the church itself, I paid the 8 euro fee to climb to the dome. It was advertised as being 300 steps to the top, and I figured that it wouldn’t be too difficult. What I forgot to factor in was my paralyzing fear of heights. About a quarter of the way up the spiral staircase I started to feel the beginning of a panic attack coming on. I started to go back the way I came, but quickly realized that there was no way to do this as there is a staircase that leads up and another that is intended for exiting the dome– each staircase is too narrow to allow both at the same time. Fortunately I encountered a few Americans who helped me out by reassuring me that I would be okay, and one woman had been counting the steps so she kept me posted on how far along we were. When we reached the top I could see that it had been worth it, as the views were absolutely stunning. I counted the steps on the way down, and having that to focus on thankfully allowed me to make it through. Definitely an experience that both challenged and rewarded me!