Nashville Honkey Tonkin'

I love it when people come to visit me in Nashville. because it means I get to take them out to my favorite honkey tonk: Robert's Western World. Anyone who has been to Nashville or is planning a trip is undoubtedly familiar with Broadway, the main strip downtown lined with bars playing live country music from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. On Broadway, you can get a PBR for $2.50, 3 pairs of boots for the price of 2, and enjoy some of the best country music in Nashville. Broadway is a tourist trap, but it’s also a quintessential Nashville experience you won’t want to miss.