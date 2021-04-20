Where are you going?
Robert’s Western World

416 Broadway B, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Website
| +1 615-244-9552
Robert's Western World Nashville Tennessee United States

Sun 12pm - 3am
Mon - Sat 11am - 3am

Robert’s Western World

Storied honky-tonk joints—and tourists—crowd lower Broadway, but even locals are drawn to the classic country feel of Robert’s Western World. Two-step around the tiny dance floor to covers of songs by such favorites as Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, and Loretta Lynn.  
By April Kilcrease , AFAR Contributor

Susan Staley
about 5 years ago

Nashville Honkey Tonkin'

I love it when people come to visit me in Nashville. because it means I get to take them out to my favorite honkey tonk: Robert's Western World. Anyone who has been to Nashville or is planning a trip is undoubtedly familiar with Broadway, the main strip downtown lined with bars playing live country music from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. On Broadway, you can get a PBR for $2.50, 3 pairs of boots for the price of 2, and enjoy some of the best country music in Nashville. Broadway is a tourist trap, but it’s also a quintessential Nashville experience you won’t want to miss.

