The Secret to Seeing Two Destinations On One Airfare? Stopovers

Often, when you’re traveling from one country to another on a connecting flight, the time spent in the connecting hub feels a bit like being lost in a no-man’s-land of travel—neither here, nor there. However, a growing number of airlines are working to reshape travelers’ relationships with extra-long layovers.

In recent years, more carriers have started offering airline stopover programs that encourage travelers to explore additional destinations along their journey, spending between 24 hours and 10 days (depending on the program) in a locale without incurring additional airfare charges. It’s a more extended break in the itinerary than a layover, which generally refers to a relatively short stop between connecting flights. Stopovers are typically free to schedule and often include complimentary or heavily discounted hotel stays and on-ground transit. It’s an opportunity for the airline to direct more tourism dollars to a capital city or flagship country and offer travelers the opportunity to visit multiple destinations for (more or less) the price of one.

Here are six of the best airline stopover programs to help extend your vacation.

Take a detour to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Photo by Katerina Kerdi/Unsplash

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Those transiting through Abu Dhabi can opt to stay in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for a spell with Etihad’s stopover programs.

There are two stopover packages: the “Stopover on Us” and the “Best of Abu Dhabi” package. The former allows visitors to receive up to two nights at select three- and four-star hotels in Abu Dhabi (including Centro Al Manhal, Premier Inn Abu Dhabi International Airport Hotel, TRYP by Wyndham Abu Dhabi, and others); the latter offers up to 40 percent off Abu Dhabi’s four- and five-star hotels (such as Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, and Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi) for up to four nights.

To be eligible, you must book at least three days before you arrive at the hotel.

Those who will only be in Abu Dhabi for 10 to 24 hours can also make the most of the “Transit Connect” program, which allows for complimentary accommodations near the airport. However, you’ll need to book at least five days before arrival in Abu Dhabi. All programs can be booked through the airline’s stopover page.

Soak up the art, architecture, culture, and cuisine in Doha, during an extended Qatar Airways layover. Photo by Deepak Siva/Unsplash

Doha, Qatar

If you’re interested in exploring Doha, Qatar’s capital city, on the cheap, the country’s airline can help. Under the Qatar Airways stopover program, travelers can book a stopover of up to four days and then choose from a handful of heavily discounted accommodations packages. For example, fliers staying a single night in Doha can choose between the Standard option (which includes a four-star hotel for $14 per person) or the Luxury option (a five-star hotel for $77 per person).

To book, choose “Qatar Stopover” in the flight search panel on Qatar’s dedicated page for the program. From there, you’ll need to enter the preferred trip and stopover details, then click “Show Flights.” The site will show your options, which work for any flight that connects through Doha. After you’ve purchased your tickets, you’ll need to visit the stopover hotel booking page to score the deal on accommodation.

Explore libraries (such as the public Rikhardinkatu library pictured) and coffee shops galore in Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Natalya Letunova/Unsplash

Helsinki, Finland

Chances are, if you’re flying with Finnair, you’ll have to route through Helsinki. For those interested in experiencing the flag carrier of Finland, there’s a stopover service.

The program allows travelers to stay in the capital city for up to five days at no additional cost—and booking it is incredibly easy.

When you start booking on Finnair’s website, select “stopover” (as opposed to round trip or one way), enter your departure and destination cities, intended travel dates, whether you want to make your stopover on the outbound or return journey, and how many days you’d like to stay in the country.

Finnair doesn’t offer discounted hotel stays, but the airline does provide some suggested itineraries to help visitors maximize their visit—be that exploring the concept shops of Helsinki or chasing the northern lights farther north.

When in Türkiye, eat all the bazaar sweets. Photo by Michael Parulava/Unsplash

Istanbul, Türkiye

Turkish Airlines’ stopover program is somewhat tricky to navigate—there’s no option to search for itineraries with long stopovers on the website, so you’ll have to hunt for one—but it’s one of the more generous schemes out there once you work out the details.

Any passenger with at least a 20-hour connection period in Istanbul qualifies for the “Stopover in Istanbul” program, wherein you’ll be granted a hotel room completely free of charge. (Economy-class passengers are awarded one night in a four-star hotel and business-class fliers get two nights in a five-star hotel.)

Once you’ve booked the flight (and it’s at least 72 hours before departure), you’ll need to email a program representative your ticket number, name, desired accommodation dates, preferred room type (single, double, or triple), and phone number. The representative differs depending on what country you’re departing from, but all contact information is available on the airline’s online stopover page. Vouchers for the accommodation will be sent via email.

Beyond the complimentary rooms, travelers can also take advantage of a free city tour, which is sponsored by Turkish Airlines’ Touristanbul. To sign up, passengers need to go to the Hotel Desk at the International Arrivals Terminal of Istanbul Airport.

There are worse ways to spend a layover than exploring the Portuguese coastal city of Porto. Photo by Shutterstock

Lisbon and Porto, Portugal

What sets TAP Air Portugal apart from the other stopover programs is that it’s not limited to just one city (and it allows fliers to stay for up to 10 days).

TAP Air Portugal’s stopover system is incredibly easy to navigate—when you’re booking, all you need to do is input dates, departure, and destination cities and select the “Add Stopover” button. After that, a pop-up will allow you to choose between a stopover in Lisbon or Porto, whether you want to do the stopover on the inbound or outbound flight, and for how long.

After you’ve finished booking, TAP Air Portugal offers discounts on hotels, attractions, and more on its mobile app.

If you’ve never explored the land of fire and ice, this is your chance. Photo by Daniel Schoibl/Unsplash

Reykjavík, Iceland

Icelandair is credited as the pioneer of the free airline stopover—it has been offering some iteration of the program since the early 1960s, which greatly helped increase tourism to the land of fire and ice.

The current program allows travelers to book a stopover in Reykjavík, Iceland, for one to seven days at no additional cost—all you have to do is select the “Stopover in Iceland” option and input how many days you’d like to stay when booking your ticket. It’s particularly useful for flights between the United States and mainland Europe.

Unlike some other destinations, Icelandair’s program doesn’t offer free or discounted accommodation or transportation, so be sure to factor travel within the country into your costs. However, it is possible to book some tours (like an abbreviated Golden Circle tour, where guests can visit Gullfoss waterfall and the Geysir geothermal area, two of Iceland’s most famous natural wonders) directly through the airline.