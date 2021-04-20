Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rich Table

199 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
+1 415-355-9085
Rich Table Will Surprise You San Francisco California United States
Rich Table Will Surprise You San Francisco California United States
Rich Table Will Surprise You San Francisco California United States
Rich Table Will Surprise You San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

Rich Table Will Surprise You

It was the sardine chips that sealed the deal: When Rich Table opened, these fried potato chips with sardine fillets threaded through were all the food media wanted to talk about. Salty, fishy, crispy: a flavor trifecta that won Evan and Sarah Rich—who had trained at Coi, Quince, and Bouley—a diehard following. The chips may have lured San Francisco's sardine-curious masses, but there is plenty more to keep everyone happy. The Riches cook food that's intriguing yet approachable, with a flair for balancing textures and flavors. It's surprising food that makes you think—but not so hard that it seems like work to eat here. A chilled summer soup of yellow squash and peaches, topped with puffed quinoa, for example: Would you think to make that? I wouldn't. It's hard to get a reservation here, but arrive early and you might win a spot.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points