Residenzstraße 1

Feldherrenhalle: A Monumental LoggiaThe Feldherrenhallewas was modelled after the "Loggia dei Lanzi " in Florence. It was commissioned by King Ludwig I of Bavaria and constructed between 1841 to 1844. It was built as a monument to celebrate the Bavarian army and its victorious generals.
Unfortunately it's also the place of a tragic incident. On November 9, 1923, a confrontation between the Bavarian State Police and an illegally organized march by the followers of Adolf Hitler took place here. When the police issued the stop of the march, the protestors continued. The State Police tried to regain control of the crowd and opened fire. Four policemen and sixteen marchers were killed and many more were injured as a result. Consequently, Hitler was arrested and sentenced to prison.